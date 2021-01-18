Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:54 IST
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select vehicles by up to Rs 34,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The company is increasing the price for select models owing to an increase in various input costs...The new prices are effective from January 18, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 34,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.

While the company did not specify the models, according to dealer sources the price hike impacts most of its models but select variants of certain models have left untouched by the increase in prices.

Last month the company had said it would increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs.

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles have been adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, it had said.

Before the hike, Maruti Suzuki's range of vehicles were priced from Rs 2.95 lakh for the entry-level small car Alto to up to Rs 11.52 lakh for the multi-purpose vehicle XL6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

