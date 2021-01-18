Indiabulls Real Estate net profit rises 64 pc to Rs 81 cr in Dec quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate net profit rises 64 pc to Rs 81 cr in Dec quarterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:07 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Monday reported a 64 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.69 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit was Rs 49.27 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income was Rs 756.81 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal year, against Rs 1,317.70 crore a year ago, the Mumbai based realtor said in regulatory filing.
