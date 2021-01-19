Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook

Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, the new chair of the IMF's steering committee speaking at an online news conference with Georgieva, said it was clear the need for liquidity remained great, and she would consult with member countries on options for expanding liquidity. Andersson, the first European to head the International Monetary and Financial Committee in more than 12 years and the first women, started her three-year term https://www.reuters.com/article/us-imf-leadership/imf-steering-committee-names-swedish-finance-minister-as-next-chair-idINKBN28R360 in the role on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 02:08 IST
IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday said the global lender needed more resources to help heavily indebted countries, citing a highly uncertain global economic outlook and a growing divergence between rich and poor countries. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who has long advocated a new allocation of the IMF's own currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), said doing so now would give more funds to use address both the health and economic crisis, and accelerate moves to a digital and green economy.

Under outgoing President Donald Trump, the United States, the IMF's largest shareholder, has blocked such a new SDR allocation, a move akin to a central bank printing money, since it would provide more resources to richer countries since the allocation would be proportionate to their shareholding. Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, the new chair of the IMF's steering committee speaking at an online news conference with Georgieva, said it was clear the need for liquidity remained great, and she would consult with member countries on options for expanding liquidity.

Andersson, the first European to head the International Monetary and Financial Committee in more than 12 years and the first women, started her three-year term https://www.reuters.com/article/us-imf-leadership/imf-steering-committee-names-swedish-finance-minister-as-next-chair-idINKBN28R360 in the role on Monday. Georgieva said the IMF had rapidly increased concessional financing to emerging market and developing economies, including through donations by member countries of some $20 billion in existing SDRs. That would continue to play an important role, but further steps were needed, she said.

"It will continue to be so important, even more important, for us to be able to expand our capacity to support countries that have fallen behind," Georgieva said. She said a new SDR allocation had never been taken off the table by IMF members, she said, adding that some members continued to discuss it as a possible move. A possible sale of gold from the IMF's reserves would have "some opportunity costs" for the IMF, but would be up to members, she said.

She said she expected the Group of 20 major economies to extend the current moratorium in official debt service payments by the poorest countries, now slated to end in June, but much would depend on the pace of vaccinations in coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny calls for street protests after being jailed

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to take to the streets in protest after a judge remanded him in pre-trial detention for 30 days despite calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician. The United Nation...

Yellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must act big with its next coronavirus relief package.Biden, who will be sworn into ...

Mexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government aimed to compensate for a reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc with those from other providers.The World Health Organization WHO said o...

Health News Roundup: Norway says advice on use of Pfizer vaccine is unchanged; Spain's new coronavirus cases hit 84,287 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in WuhanThe United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization WHO to interview care gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021