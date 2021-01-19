Couple in Kerala celebrates Wedding Anniversary with 3.3 Crores Jackpot Win

Lottoland.asia announce the largest single winner of a 3.3 crores JackpotKOLKATA, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly gaining popularity in Asia – Lottoland, announced their first Jackpot winner, Shaji Matthew from Kerala, India, who walked away with a massive 3.3 crore rupees''When I first saw the email and got the call, I thought it was a prank call. It wasn't until I started the process that I believed it,'' said Shaji. Still struggling to comprehend the vast fortune of his win ''Actually when I first saw the amount, I thought it was 33 Lakhs. It wasn't until later when I was told no it's an 8-Digit Number so it's actually 3.3 crore.''Shaji spun his way to the jackpot on the Atlantis Casino game – a simple underwater theme online slot game. When asked what he would do with his win, Shaji further said ''I was in shock, it's a huge amount of money for me and my family. I've invested the money into a joint account with my wife and I'll keep some money for my children's college fund, we'll also be able to finish the build of our new house and move in next year.''Win SummaryJackpot: ₹33,580,264.50 INRProduct: Atlantis SlotWhen: 12/10/2020A Lottoland representative said, ''It's fantastic to see how rapidly our customer base and prize wins have grown here in Asia, not too long ago we were celebrating our first Lakhpati at Lottoland.asia and now we're ushering in our first Crorepati with Shaji and his family.'' The representative goes on to say, ''We've been made aware that Shaji plans to help a local orphanage near his village with some of his winnings. To hear someone will be so selfless with their money is fantastic and we couldn't be happier that Shaji was our jackpot winner.''Shaji has now completed the quick and easy verification process with Lottoland and has had the money deposited in his bank account.

When asked on whether Shaji had any final words of advice for those thinking about joining Lottoland? ''You need to keep playing and if you're lucky it will be a huge Jackpot.''Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider, allowing people to bet on the outcome of lotteries from around the world – it has a range of jackpots on offer at any one time so that people can pick and choose how they want to bet. In August last year they started accepting bets on International Sporting events offering competitive odds and an easy to use interface.

About LottolandLottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company's success.

In June 2018, Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany - this win has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the Largest online gambling payout. The Gibraltar-based business is active in 15 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 13 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy, the Northern Territory's Racing Commission in Australia and has recently received licences from the Swedish Gambling Authority, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422137/Lottoland.mp4 PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)