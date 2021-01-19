Left Menu
HeyCloudy, India's first screen-free audio listening and learning app for kids

Learning through stories is an age-old technique of auditory and verbal development in the early years. Research says that messages delivered as stories can be up to 22 times more memorable than just facts.

19-01-2021
HeyCloudy, India's first screen-free audio listening and learning app for kids
HeyCloudy. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/SRV Media): Learning through stories is an age-old technique of auditory and verbal development in the early years. Research says that messages delivered as stories can be up to 22 times more memorable than just facts. Children love stories and when you tell your first story to children, there is a magical moment. They sit enthralled with mouths open and eyes wide.

HeyCloudy, an audio story learning app, is a perfect blend of this age-old philosophy and the new-age learning. What makes their concept unique and innovative is the screen-free and ad-free approach to digital education. With more than 10,000 kids already reaping the benefits of this app, HeyCloudy has been highly rated by parents at 4.9 on the google play store. Designed and curated for children aged 2-8 years, content at HeyCloudy is backed by experts in the field of early education in collaboration with parents and educators. The content is spread across various genres of stories and music audios, the most popular being the stories from Ramayana, the Neev series and the amusing Gulgul stories.

These audio stories in child-friendly voice and modulation are not only gentle on young minds but are centered around brain development, vocabulary enhancement, listening skills, concentration and critical thinking in early childhood. The collection of their musicals are perfectly designed to cater to the various moods of little ones. The digital world today offers numerous avenues to engage children through visual learning. However, the struggle to keep children away from screens and capturing their attention towards a screen-free learning environment is one of the major concerns in the parent circle today. HeyCloudy offers screen-free engagement, wherein a child can choose to play a story and switch the screen off without interrupting the listening experience, making the app child-friendly requiring minimal parental intervention.

"My son loves listening to stories. Being a working mom, it is not possible for me to tell him a story everyday. But now with HeyCloudy he is hooked up for an hour with some amazing stories every day," said Revauthi Rajamani from Chennai, mom to five-year-old Navneeth Akash. It is a proven fact that a child born with no language has the ability to master the fundamentals of telling stories by 24-36 months. Stories define us, shape us, control us, and make us. Heycloudy believes that an emotional connection that stories build helps develop better learning capabilities.

"What is it that makes us the way we are? The food we eat, the air we breathe, cuddles that we share or the stories we hear", said Chitman Kaur, the founder of HeyCloudy, "We are bringing back the fading tradition of storytelling to life, to break the monotony of visual learning with the creative concept of learning through listening." With a continuously growing bank of 300 plus audio stories and musicals, HeyCloudy strives to become every child's go to app for stories. Available on both Google Play store and Apple Appstore, download HeyCloudy app for free today.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

