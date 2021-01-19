Left Menu
QuEST Global, a product engineering and lifecycle services company, said it had reinforced its leadership position in the Zinnov Zones - Engineering and R&D and IoT Services 2020 ratings, owing to strong growth in digital engineering, AI engineering, enterprise software, semiconductor, and medical devices domains.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:56 IST
QuEST Global reinforces leadership position in Zinnov Zones ER&D & IoT services ratings
QuEST Global. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/Singapore, January 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): QuEST Global, a product engineering and lifecycle services company, said it had reinforced its leadership position in the Zinnov Zones - Engineering and R&D and IoT Services 2020 ratings, owing to strong growth in digital engineering, AI engineering, enterprise software, semiconductor, and medical devices domains. The recognition by Zinnov is a testament to QuEST's capability to be the trusted thinking partner to customers by solving some of the toughest engineering problems they face in creating new products, opening new markets, and maximizing efficiency.

In the ER&D services rating, Zinnov has recognized the leadership capabilities of QuEST in some of the most essential industries such as semiconductors, medical devices, enterprise software, industrial, automotive, and aerospace. Zinnov has placed QuEST in the expansive and established leadership zone for digital engineering, AI engineering, and IoT services for its robust presence and excellence in these domains. Zinnov published the ER&D and IoT Services reports after evaluating around 60 global engineering service providers across major industry segments. Criteria such as product development capabilities, innovation, client relationships, eco-system linkages, scalability, depth and maturity of engineering services, and specialization were evaluated.

"QuEST has continued to accelerate its growth trajectory, strengthening its leadership position in Zinnov Zones 2020 - Engineering and R&D services and IoT Technology Services ratings. The firm's wide breadth of capabilities across product engineering and lifecycle in verticals such as Semiconductor, Medical Devices, and Industrial has helped the firm strengthen its leadership positioning. QuEST's investments and offerings in new-age areas such as Digital Engineering, AI engineering poise it to grow further and enhance its market positioning for ER&D services," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov. "We are delighted to be recognized by Zinnov as a leader in ER&D and IoT Services ratings. This reflects our engineers' hunger and aspiration to enable customers to 'Create the Frontier' by advancing the ways people travel, live, work, and engage with each other. During these times of the pandemic, our diversification strategy has helped us grow business and strengthen our presence in hi-tech and medical devices verticals. Growing at this pace, we are sure we will continue to build an organization that will last for generations to come," said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, commenting on this achievement.

QuEST has been working with the world's most recognized companies across diverse verticals, helping them address the growing demand to provide connected engineering experiences to the end consumers. Over the past two decades, the company has been helping industry leaders and challengers to identify problems, proactively create innovative solutions, and make products safer and more reliable in today's digital age. Through its integrated local-global delivery approach and ability to leverage the convergence of mechanical, software, electronics, and digital engineering innovations, QuEST has been catering to customers' emerging needs and delighting them with best-in-class engineering solutions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

