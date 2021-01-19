Best Power Equipments targets 28 pc revenue growth in 2020-21

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:21 IST
Best Power Equipments Private Ltd (BPE) has said it is expecting 28 per cent revenue growth in 2020-21.

BPE that provides end-to-end strategic power solutions for most critical applications and has more than two decades of manufacturing experience announced its expansion and growth plans for the year 2021.

BPE plans to achieve 28 per cent revenue growth in FY20-21, the company said in a statement.

The firm will focus on product localisation and expansion in the domestic as well as international market to achieve the target.

Its international segment contributes 10 per cent of sales, where it has a strong reach through various partners in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia with its overseas office in Singapore and Taiwan.

''This year our focus is on higher kVA UPS which has a huge demand amongst healthcare, IT, Banking sectors. Our aim is to sell international-grade products at a very economical price, and we are working towards this promise,'' Best Power Equipment MD Amitansu Satpathy said.

In the next 5 years, the company's focus will be on manufacturing three-phase UPS business up to 8000 kVA.

The Noida-headquartered firm was established in 2000.

It has strategically expanded by providing power solutions for IT, Industrial & Critical Equipment, Telecom, Data Centres in India and abroad.

Its product range includes line interactive UPS, single phase online UPS, three-phase online UPS, rack mount/ modular UPS and solar inverter & IDU.

