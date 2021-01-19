Maruti shares gain over 1 pc as co hikes prices of select vehicles

Left Menu
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday closed more than 1 per cent higher after the firm increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.The stock closed with a gain of 1.10 per cent at Rs 7,900 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:26 IST
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday closed more than 1 per cent higher after the firm increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The stock closed with a gain of 1.10 per cent at Rs 7,900 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.24 per cent to Rs 7,990.

On NSE, it gained 0.95 per cent to settle at Rs 7,905.

The country's largest carmaker on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The company is increasing the prices owing to an increase in various input costs. The new prices are effective from January 18, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 34,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.

