Players from India can win $1.58 billion in Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots on Lotto247.com

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have hit colossal jackpot amounts, as lottery players from India rush to buy their entries. On Tuesday, 19 January 2021, the Mega Millions jackpot is a staggering US $850 million, while Wednesday's US Powerball jackpot is pegged at an enormous US $730 million.

With both the Mega Millions and US Powerball lottery jackpots reaching these high amounts simultaneously, it has created frantic excitement in India. A record number of people are expected to play both lotteries, with ticket sales predicted to soar through the roof.

Justin Thomson, marketing manager for Lotto247.com, said ''Lotto247 has seen a rapid increase in new customers from around the world, as players rush to participate in this week's massive Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots. It's extremely rare to have both jackpot prizes at such staggering amounts at the same time. Lotto247 customers stand a chance of winning over US $ 1.5 billion when playing the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries this week.''Both the Mega Millions and US Powerball lotteries are synonymous with offering record-breaking jackpots. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was a massive US $1.537 billion won by an anonymous winner in October 2018. January 2016 saw the US Powerball record it's highest ever jackpot, US $1.586 billion won by John and Lisa Robinson.

Lottery players from India have a chance to enter both of these lotteries and stand a chance of winning a combined US $1.58 billion. On Lotto247, new customers can purchase a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery and receive a Powerball ticket for free.

To play the Mega Millions and US Powerball, you'll need to:• Create your account on Lotto247.com.

• Deposit funds into your account using one of the various safe and secure payment methods.

• Once your funds reflect in your account, you can buy your Mega Millions ticket and receive a free US Powerball ticket. Your free US Powerball ticket will be credited to your account within 48 hours after purchasing your Mega Millions ticket.

About Lotto247Lotto247.com was launched in 2017 and is one of the world's most popular online lottery betting sites. Players from India can partake in record-breaking international jackpots online, including the US Powerball, Mega Millions and more. Since its inception, Lotto247 has paid out over US $14,000,000 in lottery prizes to players worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422787/Lotto247.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343289/Lotto247_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)