Nagendra D Rao elected as ICSI president

Company secretaries' apex body ICSI on Monday said Nagendra D Rao has been elected as its president.

Devendra V Deshpande has been elected as the vice-president, according to a release.

They have been elected as president and vice president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for 2021, with effect from January 19, 2021.

Rao has more than 15 years of experience in the corporate sector. He specializes in corporate and securities laws, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, among others.

Deshpande has been a practicing Company Secretary since 2004 and specialises in corporate laws, foreign exchange laws audits under company law and allied laws, secretarial audit and corporate restructuring, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)