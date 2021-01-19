Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avanti Finance secures Rs 15 cr from Dell Foundation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:06 IST
Avanti Finance secures Rs 15 cr from Dell Foundation

Avanti Finance, an NBFC founded by Ratan Tata, Vijay Kelkar and Nandan Nilekani, has tied up with the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to provide affordable loans to the pandemic-hit small businesses.

Under the collaboration, the Dell Foundation will provide low-cost Rs 15 crore debt to Avanti, which the NBFC will use to provide unsecured loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh to low-income borrowers in urban and peri-urban areas, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Avanti expects the collaboration to help it lend to micro-entrepreneurs secure low-cost debt as they strive to rebuild their livelihoods and resume business activity following the outbreak pandemic.

The fund helps Avanti extend loans to low-income borrowers in urban and peri-urban areas in MP, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu for up to 30 months. ''We are committed to helping micro-entrepreneurs return to normalcy and be on a path to recovery. Avanti's open-access technology platform enables credit operations in a paperless, presence-less and cashless manner and ensure that funds are channelled to the right borrowers and help them rebuild livelihoods that have been disrupted by the pandemic,” said Nat Malupillai, director at Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India.

''This impact-driven initiative to support entrepreneurs with limited access to capital will help them rebuild their businesses and financial health, which have been severely affected by the pandemic. In the next few months, this low-cost loan programme will help them regain their economic and social status,” said Manish Thakkar, chief operating officer at Avanti.

The Dell Foundation, which is focused on enabling children and youth to reach their goals through quality education and employment opportunities, has over the past 14 years invested over USD 200 million in the country, impacting the lives of over 12 million children and families in the country.

Tata, Kelkar and Nilekani founnded Avanti Finance as a digital financial inclusion platform with an objective to provide affordable financial services to unserved and underserved households.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by weak Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of i...

India is indispensable partner in Japan's vision for Indo-Pacific: Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki

India is the indispensable partner in Japans endeavour to achieve its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and both countries have been deepening cooperation in areas of maritime security and connectivity, Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suz...

Caitlyn Jenner reflects upon her coming out experience

American television personality Caitlyn Jenner reflected on her coming out experience and why many individuals from the trans-community dont want her to be their spokesperson. As per E News, addressing her reputation as a controversial figu...

Stellantis sees 80% of merger savings within four years

Stellantis, the carmaker forged from the merger of Fiat Chrylser and Peugeot-owner PSA, is very confident of delivering its planned 5 billion euros 6.1 billion of synergies, including 80 within four years, its new chief executive said on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021