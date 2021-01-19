Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI MF targets to collect Rs 2,000 cr from retirement scheme

This may lead to a compromised lifestyle and emergency during medical situations. India is also expected to move from a predominantly young population to an ageing population in the next 30 years and the fund is specifically designed as a solution to build a suitable retirement corpus for such individuals, its chief business officer D P Singh said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:28 IST
SBI MF targets to collect Rs 2,000 cr from retirement scheme

Largest asset manager SBI Mutual Fund on Tuesday said it is targeting to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore from investors through a newly launched scheme which will help create retirement corpus.

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund, whose new fund offer got announced on Tuesday is retirement solution-oriented scheme offering an option of investing as per an investment plan as based on risk profile, a statement said.

The scheme offers an option to avail Term Insurance of up to Rs 50 lakh on SIPs (systematic investment plan), and a facility for regular cash flows in dividend option which can be used for retirement planning, an official statement said.

“SBI MF is targeting more than Rs 2,000 crore through this fund,” an official said, adding the NFO will be opening on Wednesday and be open till February 3.

“Most of us give serious thought to retirement planning when it is too late to build a sizeable corpus for our needs. This may lead to a compromised lifestyle and emergency during medical situations. Starting allocation, albeit in a small way, earlier from the age of 30 years, and increasing it over time, gives a smart headway for the corpus to grow exponentially,” its managing director and chief executive Vinay M Tonse said. India is also expected to move from a predominantly young population to an ageing population in the next 30 years and the fund is specifically designed as a solution to build a suitable retirement corpus for such individuals, its chief business officer D P Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate Republican leader cautions Democrats against big "ideological change"

U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said an evenly divided chamber did not give Democrats mandate for sweeping, ideological change, cautioning Democrats against seeking major legislative overhauls.Democrats and Republicans will ...

UK blue-chips slip as MGM drops takeover plan for Entain

Londons FTSE 100 reversed early gains on Tuesday, as Ladbrokes owner Entain slumped after U.S. casino operator MGM opted out of a 11 billion takeover plan, while miners also dragged. The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1, declining for the thi...

EU commission urges member states to speed up vaccination

The European Union is urging member states to speed up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the most vulnerable people to the virus those over age 80 are vaccinated by March.In non-binding recommendatio...

Russia: gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions

Russian state gas company Gazprom acknowledged there is a risk that its undersea pipeline to Germany could be suspended or canceled after the U.S. on Tuesday imposing sanctions on a Russian ship involved in its construction.Germanys Economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021