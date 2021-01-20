Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets set for modest upswing after gains on Wall Street

Investors in Asian markets were poised for gains on Wednesday after Wall Street indexes rose on the back of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's push for a sizable fiscal relief package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've sort of seen a positivity evident last night in Wall Street already in Asian trade on Tuesday," said Kyle Rodda, a markets analyst at IG Markets, who noted Asian markets are following U.S. stimulus developments more than anything else.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 05:20 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets set for modest upswing after gains on Wall Street

Investors in Asian markets were poised for gains on Wednesday after Wall Street indexes rose on the back of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's push for a sizable fiscal relief package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've sort of seen a positivity evident last night in Wall Street already in Asian trade on Tuesday," said Kyle Rodda, a markets analyst at IG Markets, who noted Asian markets are following U.S. stimulus developments more than anything else. "The gains are modest," he added.

Australia's ASX 200 rose more than 0.5% in early trade Wednesday. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.03%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.07%, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.29%. At Yellen's confirmation hearing on Tuesday, she said the benefits of a big stimulus package are greater than the expenses of a higher debt burden.

President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday, last week laid out a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to boost the economy and speed up the distribution of vaccines. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.53%.

The dollar dropped for a second straight session on Tuesday with investors turning their focus to riskier assets. U.S. treasuries fell after Yellen said during her hearing that 2017 tax cuts for corporations should be rolled back.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes that Biden's proposed stimulus will lift economic output, while gold also firmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken says U.S. plans full review of approach to North Korea

President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday the incoming administration planned a full review of the U.S. approach to North Korea to look at ways to increase pressure on the country to come to ...

Biden returns to Washington DC to be sworn in as the 46th US President

Four years after he left the Beltway for his hometown in Delaware, Joe Biden returned to Washington DC a day before his swearing-in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday with the message of unity and the enormous task of h...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- MGM walks away from Ladbrokes owner Entain 1after failed 8 bln pounds bid httpson.ft.com3qA4Y...

China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 118 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 19, down from 118 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 88 of the new cases were local infections. The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021