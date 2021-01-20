Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skills development vital for enabling transition to Industry 4.0: ADB

Countries in Southeast Asia should consider developing industry transformation maps in key sectors to enable the transition to fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with adequate investment in skills development for new and repositioned jobs, according to a new study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ANI | Manila | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:56 IST
Skills development vital for enabling transition to Industry 4.0: ADB
New jobs will emerge as new and disruptive technologies are adopted.. Image Credit: ANI

Countries in Southeast Asia should consider developing industry transformation maps in key sectors to enable the transition to fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with adequate investment in skills development for new and repositioned jobs, according to a new study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). "The future of jobs is at the heart of development in Asia and the Pacific," said Director General of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Woochong Um.

"While jobs have been lost to automation in recent years, new jobs will emerge as new and disruptive technologies are adopted. Now is the time to invest in skills development that will help displaced workers acquire the abilities necessary to move into new jobs and help job-seekers access quality jobs for greater prosperity," he said in a statement on Wednesday. The study assesses two industries in each country deemed important for growth, employment and 4IR. Based on employer surveys, the study reports large potential returns to businesses arising from productivity increases from 4IR technologies.

By 2030, there is likely to be a positive net impact in all industries analysed with more jobs created than displaced. Although a third of agro-processing jobs in Vietnam may be displaced, for example, substantial net job creation of 34 per cent is possible. There could also be net increases of 39 per cent for garments in Cambodia, 14 per cent for food and beverage manufacturing in Indonesia and 11 per cent for IT-business process outsourcing (BPO) in the Philippines.

"The findings of the study point towards a clear path for the future in southeast Asia," said ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Ramesh Subramaniam. "While the region may face challenges in moving the displaced workers into new jobs due to inadequate skills, we are confident that countries will design appropriate policies and invest in workforce skills particularly to accelerate the post-pandemic recovery. We must do everything possible to ensure that no one is left behind."

Employers in all industries surveyed stressed the importance of skills in the context of disruptive technologies. Together, they could need an additional 169 million people trained by 2030 to prepare for the transition to 4IR. The study recommends strengthening on-the-job training and skills development for the jobs of tomorrow. It calls for developing industry-led technical and vocational education and training programmes with dedicated credentials for 4IR, and flexible and modular skills certification programmes that recognise skills attainment outside of traditional education channels.

While the coronavirus disease pandemic is accelerating digital transformation, the study finds that companies deploying 4IR technologies are likely to recover faster from the disruptions caused by the pandemic and be more resilient in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China aims to be a 'dominant' world power: US defence secy-designate; cites its 'coercive' behaviour

China, which already is a regional hegemon, is now aiming to be a dominant world power, Americas defence secretary-designate retired Gen Lloyd Austin has told US lawmakers, citing Beijings recent coercive behaviour in the region and around ...

US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

A US Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York Citys 911 Memorial and other landmarks and attack US soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said.Cole James Bridg...

ANALYSIS-Trump's legacy: A more divided America, a more unsettled world

When President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised an end to American carnage, painting a bleak picture of a divided, dysfunctional nation he had insisted that he alone could fix. Closing out his presid...

Warne anticipates 'huge fallout' after Australia's loss to India

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels the series defeat against India will have big repercussions for Justin Langers side going forward. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021