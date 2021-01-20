Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:38 IST
Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.24 times on first day

The initial public offer of Indigo Paints was subscribed 1.24 times on the first day of bidding itself on Wednesday.

The offer received bids for 68,21,950 shares against 55,18,402 shares on offer.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 58,40,000 shares.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial public offer (IPO) is expected to fetch Rs 1,170.16 crore.

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints on Tuesday said it has mopped up Rs 348 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares would be used to expand the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, purchasing tinting machines and gyro shakers and repayment/prepayment of borrowings.

The Pune-based company manufactures a range of decorative paints and has an extensive distribution network across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

