Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seychelles opens up for tourism for vaccinated travellers

Travellers planning a vacation during this time will only have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate with the test taken maximum of 72 hours prior to departure with no quarantine upon arrivalinto the country, it added.Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors -- who have not been vaccinated -- through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.Non-vaccinated Indians can currently travel to Seychelles island on a private jet and with a COVID-negative report of a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it explained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:24 IST
Seychelles opens up for tourism for vaccinated travellers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.

On January 14, the Seychelles government announced that it is opening up the country for tourism in a two-step approach: the first phase is about allowing passengers 14 days after taking both the doses of vaccine as well as with COVID-negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey. The second phase will be from mid-March -- by the time the Seychelles government expects to vaccinate significant section of its population -- when non-vaccinated persons would be able to enter the country with just a COVID-negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said the statement by the country's tourism promotion board.

''By the ongoing numbers, the country has forecasted that 25 per cent of its population is likely to be vaccinated by mid-March which will witness the roll-out of the second phase ofwelcoming international tourists to the island nation,'' it mentioned. ''The country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not. Travellers planning a vacation during this time will only have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate with the test taken maximum of 72 hours prior to departure with no quarantine upon arrivalinto the country,'' it added.

Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors -- who have not been vaccinated -- through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.

Non-vaccinated Indians can currently travel to Seychelles island on a private jet and with a COVID-negative report of a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Heres how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president shortly after noon 1700 GMT, taking over from Republican Donald Trump. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SP...

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...

HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce 'Kamala Harris: Phenomenal Woman' by Chidanand Rajghatta

New Delhi India, January 20 ANIPRNewswire HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris - who will be sworn in today as the Vice President of the United States of America - by renowne...

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021