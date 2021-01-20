Left Menu
Development News Edition

Index of mineral production at 104.5 in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:58 IST
Index of mineral production at 104.5 in Nov

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of November was 104.5, the government said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry of mines said the production level of important minerals in November 2020 includes coal at 626 lakh tonnes, lignite 29 lakh tonnes, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, gold 80 kg and iron ore 185 lakh tonnes.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during November over the same month last year include limestone (14.7 per cent) and coal (2.0 per cent), the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bakshi sisters Jahanvi and Hitaashee in spotlight in 2nd leg of WPGT

The Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, took centre stage on the first day of the second leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour, as they occupied the top two spots here on Wednesday.Jahanvi, still looking for her first professional win, ca...

Indian man jailed for nine months in Singapore for molesting pregnant woman

A 26-year-old Indian painter in Singapore was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday for molesting a pregnant woman after following her to a lift lobby, according to a media report.Kota Durga Prasad molested the three-month pregnan...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Heres how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president shortly after noon 1700 GMT, taking over from Republican Donald Trump. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SP...

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021