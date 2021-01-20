Index of mineral production at 104.5 in Nov

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of November was 104.5, the government said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry of mines said the production level of important minerals in November 2020 includes coal at 626 lakh tonnes, lignite 29 lakh tonnes, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, gold 80 kg and iron ore 185 lakh tonnes.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during November over the same month last year include limestone (14.7 per cent) and coal (2.0 per cent), the statement said.

