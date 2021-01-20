Left Menu
WayCool Foods join hands with IIT-Hyderabad to develop packaging solution

Agri supply chain startup WayCool Foods on Wednesday said it has signed a three-year agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad IIT-H to develop antimicrobial food packaging material by using biopolymers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:27 IST
Agri supply chain startup WayCool Foods on Wednesday said it has signed a three-year agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) to develop antimicrobial food packaging material by using biopolymers. Under this Memorandum of Understanding WayCool will invest close to Rs 20 lakh for co-developing economically viable and biodegradable packaging that will retain the freshness of fruits and vegetables longer, leading to a reduction in food wastage across the supply chain by up to 20 per cent, the agri start-up said in a statement. This packing material will enhance the shelf life of mainstream fruits and vegetables such as okra, capsicum, Indian gooseberry, and guava as well as exotic produce such as strawberry and broccoli, it added.

''From inception, WayCool Foods has been actively working towards reducing food wastage on multiple fronts. The association with IIT Hyderabad to co-develop a sustainable alternate packaging solution further supplements our in-house R&D and Innovation efforts. The collaboration will help us work closely with the bright minds of India's premier institutions and strengthen industry-academia linkage,” WayCool Foods EVP Vignesh Kumar Manogaran added.

