Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.90 times on first day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:03 IST
Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.90 times on first day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The initial public offer of Indigo Paints was subscribed 1.90 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The offer received bids for 1,04,67,410 shares against 55,18,402 shares on offer, as per data available with NSE.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 10 per cent, non institutional investors 1.10 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.29 times. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 58,40,000 shares.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial public offer (IPO) is expected to fetch Rs 1,170.16 crore.

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints on Tuesday said it has mopped up Rs 348 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares would be used to expand the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, purchasing tinting machines and gyro shakers and repayment/prepayment of borrowings.

The Pune-based company manufactures a range of decorative paints and has an extensive distribution network across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manav creates ripples at AITA event

Young Manav Jain caused the biggest upset of the tournament when he overcame second seed Suraj Prabodh to enter the quarterfinals of AITA Mens Championship here on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Manav, who is also the youngest player in the tou...

Bird flu: Over 5.9k birds died in Rajasthan so far

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the...

Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, one missing

One person was missing after a building belonging to the church collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, Telemadrid broadcaster said on Wednesday. The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunt...

HC seeks govt’s stand on building approach road to two schools in jungle area

The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought the governments stand on a plea for building a proper and secure approach road to two schools located in a forest area inhabited by wild animals.Seeking the governments reply to the petition, a benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021