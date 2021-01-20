Left Menu
Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal gets CCI nod

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:05 IST
Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal gets CCI nod
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the acquisition of 7.8 per cent minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd (FIPL).

Aditya Birla Fashion had in October last year approved plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing a 7.8 per cent stake on a preferential basis to Walmart-owned Flipkart Group.

''Commission approves acquisition of a 7.8 per cent minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd,'' the regulator said in a tweet.

With this infusion, Flipkart Group will own a 7.8 per cent equity stake in ABFRL on a fully diluted basis. The promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold about 55.13 per cent upon completion of the issuance, ABFRL said in a regulatory filing earlier.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing branded apparels, footwear and accessories, through its retail stores, multi-brand outlets, departmental stores, online retail platforms and e-commerce marketplaces, across India.

FIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flipkart Private Limited (FPL), and FPL belongs to Walmart Group.

Walmart Group undertakes various business activities in India, such as wholesale trading of products, providing e-commerce marketplace services, and digital payments services.

Separately, the fair trade regulator cleared Ares SSG Capital Management (Singapore) acquisition in Altico Capital India.

''Commission approves acquisition of Altico Capital India by Ares SSG Capital Management (Singapore),'' it said in a tweet.

