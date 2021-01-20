Ampere Electric appoints Roy Kurian as its chief operating officer

Ampere Electric, the wholly-owned e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Roy Kurian as the chief operating officer (COO), with an immediate effect.

Kurian will head the overall e-mobility business of two- and three-wheelers, Ampere Electric said in a release.

He will report to Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nagesh Basavanhalli, according to a release.

The company also said Sanjeev P, head of the e-two-wheeler division, and Yash Purohit business, head of the three-wheelers segment, will continue to drive their respective businesses.

Till recently, Kurian was heading the sales and marketing division at electric vehicle start-up Tork Motors.

He has also served Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha for around 17 years as its senior vice-president where he was responsible for providing strategic direction to the company and driving growth for the Indian market, Ampere Electric said.

Basavanhalli said, ''Roy Kurian has joined us to drive next level of growth and further boost our leadership position in the EV segment. We are delighted to have him onboard. With his expertise and rich experience, Roy will help us strengthen Ampere's leadership position in the country.'' Kurian said, ''I am delighted to be part of the Ampere Electric family. In my new role, I aim to strengthen Ampere's presence in the electric vehicle segment and achieve leadership position in both electric 2-wheelers and electric 3-wheelers.'' PTI IAS HRShrs

