R-Day: Traffic diversion from Noida for heavy vehicles on Jan 22-23, 25-26

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:26 IST
Route diversions will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

The diversions will be put in place in view of full dress parade rehearsal for Republic Day and then the actual parade on January 26 in the national capital, it said.

The diversions will be in place from 10 pm on January 22 till 1.30 pm the next day and then on January 25 till January 26 for the same time duration, the traffic police said in a statement.

Movement of heavy goods carriers towards Delhi will be completely banned from the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Kalindi Kunj route, while the Chilla border will remain out of use due to the ongoing farmers' protest there, it stated.

Movement of heavy carriers will remain banned via the alternative New Ashok Nagar and Kondli routes too during this diversion period, the police said.

There will be no restriction on light vehicles, however, during this period, the police added.

