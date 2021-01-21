3Pillar Global Great Place to Work-Certified in India for Fourth Year

3Pillar Global's Noida office recognized for outstanding cultureNOIDA, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative software products, has been Great Place to Work - Certified™ in India by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which recognizes companies for creating a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

''As our company has grown over the last year, one thing that has not changed is our commitment to values-based and team-oriented culture that drives first class results,'' said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. ''I'm proud to see how our India team lives that commitment out daily to shape a workplace that enables team members to achieve their fullest potential.''The Great Place to Work® Certification distinguishes companies where more than 70% of employees rate the organization highly on a series of surveys measuring trust in the organization and effectiveness of culture building programming. This year, 3Pillar Global scored at 86 of 100 on the Institute's Trust Index, which assesses employee satisfaction across five categories: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. 3Pillar scored the highest in Camaraderie, with a score of 90, and Respect, with a score of 88.

''All of 3Pillar's work is rooted in values that empower team members throughout the company,'' says Govind Negi, Senior Director of Talent Management and Delivery Center Lead. ''It is encouraging to again be recognized for the culture that this values-based leadership cultivates.''With more than 1,600 team members in offices across 5 countries, 3Pillar has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. eight times and listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times. The addition of the Great Place to Work® Certification is a reflection of the company's continued investment in its employees, which enables them to deliver world-class software products for companies and organizations like PBS, CARFAX, Equinox, National Geographic, and many more.

About Great Place to Work® Institute Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies in over 50 countries. To find out more about the Great Place to Work® Institute , visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in.

About 3Pillar Global 3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of ''The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks,'' by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

