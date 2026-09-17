Navigating Diplomacy: China and US Prepare for High-Level Interactions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the future of China-US relations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Emphasizing the need for equality and reciprocity, Wang highlighted the importance of head-of-state diplomacy. The two diplomats also addressed the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:46 IST
Navigating Diplomacy: China and US Prepare for High-Level Interactions
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need to prepare for upcoming high-level interactions between China and the US, urging for equality, respect, and reciprocity after a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Wang's ministry, head-of-state diplomacy remains a cornerstone of China-US ties, requiring both nations to bolster communication, promote cooperation, manage differences, and respect each other's core interests.

In addition to bilateral relations, the diplomats also discussed the unfolding situation in the Middle East, reflecting the scope of their engagement on global issues.

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