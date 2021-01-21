Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRNL sells expressway in Odisha to CDPQ-owned India Highway Concession Trust

Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL) and its partners have signed an agreement with India Highway Concession Trust -- an infrastructure investment trust set up by global institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) -- for the sale of a build-operate-transfer road project in Odisha.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:13 IST
BRNL sells expressway in Odisha to CDPQ-owned India Highway Concession Trust
The transaction will help BRNL in reducing its debts.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL) and its partners have signed an agreement with India Highway Concession Trust -- an infrastructure investment trust set up by global institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) -- for the sale of a build-operate-transfer road project in Odisha. BRNL is currently the largest shareholder with a 40 per cent stake in this project.

The share purchase agreement provides for a complete transfer of ownership of Shree Jagannath Expressway, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) engaged in development, operation and maintenance of a 67-km toll road project from Bhubaneswar to Chandikhole in Odisha. The project operations started in December 2011 with an initial concession period of 26 years.

"The transaction is in line with BRNL's strategic plan for stakeholder value creation through portfolio assets reallocation while focusing on enhancing operational excellence and increasing financial efficiencies in existing assets," said BRNL's Managing Director Bajrang Kumar Choudhary. "The transaction is expected to help BRNL in reducing its debts and will also provide the company with funds for reinvesting in its existing assets under construction," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: "We are thrilled with the acquisition of Shree Jagannath Expressway. It will be the first asset integrated into the new CDPQ-owned roads platform in India which we set up and staffed in 2020. This reflects our long-term confidence and interest for the sector and more broadly the Indian infrastructure market." The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

With a marked recovery in commercial traffic on Indian highways to pre-pandemic levels, BRNL said the deal signals renewed focus on merger and acquisition activities. The company is involved in the development, operation and maintenance of national and state highways in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. It has a project portfolio worth Rs 6,800 crore consisting of six operational build-operate-transfer projects covering 2,095 lane km across these six states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surg...

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021