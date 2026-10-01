When Cotton Meets a Labour Crunch: Madhya Pradesh Searches for a Stronger Rural Support System

Cotton-growing families in Madhya Pradesh are confronting a labour challenge that extends far beyond finding workers for the fields. Small and fragmented landholdings, shortages of affordable labour, seasonal migration, unpaid care responsibilities and uneven access to government services are combining to put pressure on rural livelihoods.

The International Labour Organization's RISE for Impact project is attempting to address these interconnected problems by bringing labour rights closer to cotton-growing communities while strengthening links with government institutions, trade unions, industry and civil society. Meetings in Indore on 25 August 2026 and Ratlam on 26 August brought these stakeholders together to examine how labour protection can become part of everyday rural economic life rather than remain limited to awareness campaigns.

For Madhya Pradesh, the significance goes beyond the cotton sector. The initiative highlights a wider policy challenge: protecting workers becomes considerably harder when farmers themselves operate on thin margins, depend on family labour and struggle to access services designed to support them.

When Tiny Farms Turn Labour Shortages Into a Livelihood Crisis

A joint assessment by the ILO and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences has drawn attention to farmers with extremely small holdings who rely heavily on their own labour or that of family members. The study describes them as "cultilabourers", capturing the increasingly blurred boundary between cultivator and agricultural worker.

That distinction matters.

When small farmers cannot afford hired labour, household members may have to absorb more farm work. Meanwhile, seasonal migration and limited interest among educated young people in agriculture can further shrink the available rural workforce.

The combination could increase pressure on farming households during labour-intensive periods and make already vulnerable livelihoods harder to sustain. The available material does not quantify the scale of labour shortages, changes in agricultural wages or resulting productivity losses in the project districts.

For policymakers, the issue therefore cannot be addressed through labour regulation alone. Agricultural productivity, rural finance, skills development, employment opportunities and social protection all intersect with working conditions at farm level.

The challenge is to prevent a cycle in which weak farm economics drive workers away from agriculture while the resulting labour shortages make small farms even harder to operate.

The Care Burden Keeping Rural Women Outside Opportunity

Women farmers highlighted another constraint that is less visible but economically important: unpaid care work.

Participants at the Ratlam workshop described how the combination of farm activities, household responsibilities and care duties can prevent women from attending training programmes. This can restrict access to agricultural knowledge, entrepreneurship opportunities, government schemes and financial services.

The proposed development of "care cooperatives" could therefore become an important experiment.

These community-based, member-owned enterprises are intended to provide affordable care while creating livelihood opportunities and formalizing work that is frequently informal. If effectively designed, they could generate employment for care workers while freeing time for other women to participate in training, farming or income-generating activities.

For Madhya Pradesh policymakers, this creates an important connection between the care economy and agricultural development. Simply offering training or credit may achieve limited results if women do not have the time or support needed to participate.

But significant questions remain. The financing, operating model, affordability, geographical scale and long-term sustainability of the proposed cooperatives have not been detailed in the available material.

Taking Labour Rights Beyond Workshops and Into the Village

Perhaps the most consequential element of the initiative is an effort to move from individual awareness programmes toward a functioning local support network.

Stakeholders have agreed to map organizations according to their geographical presence and expertise, strengthen referral and coordination systems, share training resources and define minimum responsibilities for participating institutions.

This could make a practical difference for cotton-growing communities.

Farmers and workers often need support across several areas simultaneously — labour rights, finance, government schemes, skills, grievance mechanisms and agricultural services. A stronger referral system could help families navigate these institutions instead of requiring them to identify the appropriate agency themselves.

Government departments could benefit from better last-mile connections with remote communities, while unions and civil society organizations could expand their ability to assist agricultural workers outside conventional workplaces.

The cotton and textile industry also has an interest in the outcome. As responsible sourcing expectations increasingly extend deeper into agricultural supply chains, businesses may face greater pressure to understand working conditions at farm level rather than focusing solely on factories and processing facilities.

The real measure of success, however, will be whether coordination continues after project-led meetings and activities end.

Cotton's Future Will Depend on More Than What Happens in the Field

Migration and child labour remain among the most difficult issues confronting rural communities, particularly because they can be connected to deeper household economic pressures.

Participants called for greater attention to the underlying causes of both. But the available material does not provide current child-labour prevalence figures for the project areas or establish how much seasonal migration is driven specifically by distress in cotton-growing households.

For policymakers and development partners, the wider lesson is nevertheless clear: labour protection, education, income security, skills and access to public services need to work together rather than as isolated interventions.

Cotton-growing families could benefit if stronger local networks make government schemes, finance, training and grievance mechanisms easier to reach. Women could gain if care services remove barriers to participation, while farmer organizations and community groups could become stronger intermediaries between households and institutions.

Industry stakeholders, meanwhile, have an opportunity to connect responsible sourcing requirements with measurable improvements in working conditions at the beginning of the cotton supply chain.

What happens next will determine whether this becomes a durable rural development model or remains a collection of project interventions.

Policymakers should watch whether care cooperatives become financially sustainable, whether referral systems remain functional, whether government agencies institutionalize local coordination and whether women and young people participate more actively in training and livelihood programmes.

For Madhya Pradesh, the emerging message is that the future of cotton is inseparable from the future of rural work. Raising productivity alone will not resolve labour shortages, unpaid care burdens or weak access to services. And promoting labour rights without addressing the economic pressures facing small farming households risks creating protections that communities understand but remain unable to fully exercise.