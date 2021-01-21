Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks rise on swift economic recovery, U.S. stimulus optimism

British shares tracked gains in Asian peers on Thursday, lifted by hopes of a swifter economic rebound this year and more U.S. stimulus, while Pets at Home headed higher after reporting upbeat quarterly results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% by 0804 GMT, while Asian shares hit a record high. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.3%, with industrial stocks leading the gains.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:50 IST
London stocks rise on swift economic recovery, U.S. stimulus optimism
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares tracked gains in Asian peers on Thursday, lifted by hopes of a swifter economic rebound this year and more U.S. stimulus, while Pets at Home headed higher after reporting upbeat quarterly results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% by 0804 GMT, while Asian shares hit a record high.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.3%, with industrial stocks leading the gains. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he expected Britain's economy to recover strongly as the country moves ahead with vaccinating its population against COVID-19.

Pets at Home Group Plc rose 0.4% after reporting an 18% jump in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for its accessories and veterinary services. Sports betting and gaming company Entain Plc climbed 0.9% after naming non-executive director Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its top boss, making her the first woman to lead a company in the UK gambling industry.

Trading platform IG Group fell 1.6% after it said it planned to buy online brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion, as it ramps up its presence in the United States after a stellar year for the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Draw not an option for England in 2nd test against Sri Lanka

While England only needs a draw in Galle to clinch another test series in Sri Lanka, its a result that will be far from the minds of Joe Roots lineup when the second test starts Friday.England is in fourth spot on the ICC Test Championship ...

Free State labour office closed due to water leak

The Department of Employment and Labour in Free State has temporarily closed its doors following water leaks into Laboria House building caused by recent heavy rains.The closure of the building follows structural assessment conducted by the...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Title hopes fading fast as Dortmund's form dips

Out-of-form Borussia Dortmunds title hopes could be a distant dream by Friday night after their game at Borussia Moenchengladbach, having already dropped 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich at the halfway mark of the season. Dortmund slu...

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: No headway at police-farmer unions meeting

The second round of meeting between the police and farmer unions regarding the proposed January 26 tractor rally by them remained inconclusive on Thursday as the farmers stuck to their demand of taking out the rally on Delhis busy Outer Rin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021