Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish, South African c.banks in focus; stocks at record high

Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand edged higher on Thursday ahead of their respective central bank meetings, while most other emerging market currencies rose on optimism over a bumper U.S. stimulus package. South Africa's rand rose about 0.3%, with the central bank set to hold lending rates at record lows through 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:44 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish, South African c.banks in focus; stocks at record high
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand edged higher on Thursday ahead of their respective central bank meetings, while most other emerging market currencies rose on optimism over a bumper U.S. stimulus package. Emerging market stocks raced to a third consecutive record high, as equities offered the best immediate returns amid ultra-low interest rates across the globe.

Global stocks also took positive cues from Wall Street after President Joe Biden's inauguration. Biden is expected to sign into effect a large stimulus package to support the economy. The lira rose about 0.4% and is expected to gain further if the central bank holds lending rates at 17% as widely expected. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates, which had increased inflation and crippled the lira over the past three years.

But the beginning of a hiking cycle last year had eventually supported the lira, helping it come off a series of record lows. "We expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep the policy rate unchanged at 17% today. Given the challenging inflation outlook, we think the policy rate should be higher in order to strengthen the attainability of the interim (inflation) target by end-2021," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

"But we do not think the MPC will deliver the required tightening unless there is significant market pressure". South Africa's rand rose about 0.3%, with the central bank set to hold lending rates at record lows through 2021. The country has been struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections, and an accommodative policy is expected to be in place to offset the pandemic's impact.

"We think that the MPC will prefer to wait and see how the economic data and the COVID-19 situation develop, especially as the MPC has repeatedly noted that monetary policy alone cannot support the economy," RBC analysts wrote in a note. Turkish and South African stocks both touched record highs.

The outlook for emerging market risk assets has improved with the release of several coronavirus vaccines, as investors bet on a quick return to normalcy. Robust economic growth in China is also expected to benefit major commodity exporting countries. Russia's rouble lagged its peers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa after a fall in oil prices.

Russian stocks fell 0.9% from near record-high levels, as the recent arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny raised concerns over sanctions from the west. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

The Grand Side of Thrill: The New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Long wheelbase version of the BMW 3 Series exclusively for India. Ultimate sports sedan for the driver. Unmatched luxury for passengers. Largest in segment Elongated dynamic silhouette, majes...

Govt under misconception that only Punjab, Hry farmers in battle against agri laws: Soren

Raising questions over the Centres offer to suspend the farm laws instead of repealing them, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the government is under a misconception that only the farmers of Punjab and Haryana are in t...

PE investments in real estate down 40 pc at USD 4.06 bn in 2020

Private equity investments in real estate fell 40 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.06 billion in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Knight Frank India.Private equity PE investments in 2019 stood at nearly USD 6.8 billion.Indi...

Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after COVID-19 protests

Mongolias Prime Minister Khuresukh Ukhnaa has submitted his resignation to parliament after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar about the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported on Thursday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021