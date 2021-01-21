Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Paints Q3 profit jumps 62pc to Rs 1,265 cr

Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 62.28 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,265.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. Revenue from operations for October-December quarter stood at Rs 6,886.39 crore, up 25.43 per cent, as against Rs 5,490.11 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, Asian Paints Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:22 IST
Asian Paints Q3 profit jumps 62pc to Rs 1,265 cr

Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 62.28 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,265.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a profit of Rs 779.71 crore during the same period of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations for October-December quarter stood at Rs 6,886.39 crore, up 25.43 per cent, as against Rs 5,490.11 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, Asian Paints Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints said demand conditions continued to exhibit a strong recovery across business segments, spread over most regions in the third quarter of this financial year. ''The domestic decorative business delivered a powerful performance with more than 30 per cent volume growth led by a strong performance in premium and luxury portfolios. The Home Décor foray of Asian Paints got a big fillip from a strong performance of the Home Improvement business''.

Syngle said the international business recorded a double-digit volume growth, strongly led by good growth in Asia and Middle East. ''Profitability across businesses has been well supported by a good sales mix and some excellent work in cost optimization & sourcing measures pursued strongly through innovation programs,'' he added.

Shares of Asian Paints closed 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 2,714.65 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Days before Portugal's election, quarantined voters cast ballots at home

Ana Gameiro, her husband and son all tested positive for the coronavirus last week amid a surge of infections across Portugal, forcing them to self-quarantine before a presidential election this Sunday that they do not want to miss. To the ...

PM to visit Assam and West Bengal on Jan 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address the Parakram Diwas celebrations on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister will also visit Jerenga P...

Germany's Merkel stands by Russia pipeline that US opposes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she isnt abandoning a German-Russian gas pipeline project that faces US sanctions, although its likely to be an irritant in generally improved relations with the new administration.The Nord...

Expeditiously allot flats to people living in identified JJ clusters: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to expeditiously allot flats to people living in the citys identified JJ jhuggi jhopri clusters.The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the status of the ongoing JJ cluste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021