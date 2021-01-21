Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit accelerates 23 pc to Rs 1,556 crore

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 23 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,556 crore for the quarter ending December 2020 as compared to Rs 1,262 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:45 IST
Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit accelerates 23 pc to Rs 1,556 crore
Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles. Image Credit: ANI

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 23 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,556 crore for the quarter ending December 2020 as compared to Rs 1,262 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased by 17 per cent to Rs 8,910 crore as against Rs 7,640 crore in Q3 FY20.

"Q3 FY21 has been a record quarter for the company -- highest ever turnover which for the first time ever exceeded Rs 9,000 crore, highest ever profit before tax which for the first time ever exceeded Rs 2,000 crore, highest ever profit after tax to over Rs 1,500 crore and an expansion in operating EBITDA margin to 19.8 per cent driven by higher operating leverage and better product mix," Bajaj Auto said in a statement. As on December 31, 2020, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16,891 crore as against Rs 16,240 crore as on September 30, 2020 and Rs 14,322 crore as on March 31, 2020.

The company's overall share in the domestic motorcycle market was 18.6 per cent in Q3 FY21 as against 17.5 per cent in Q2 FY21 and 18.5 per cent in FY20. Bajaj Auto said domestic two-wheelers continued to grow on the back of robust demand for Pulsar, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna.

Pulsar125 witnessed strong traction with sales of over 164,000 units, marking a growth of 32 per cent over Q2 FY21. The market share for Pulsar125 in its segment has grown to 22.8 per cent for Q3 FY21. "But domestic commercial vehicle business remains impacted due to inadequate demand for short-distance mobility," the company said.

Present in over 70 nations, Bajaj Auto is the world's third-largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's central bank governor says no transfers made from bank's accounts

Lebanons Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday no financial transfers had been made from the central banks accounts. The Swiss Office of the Attorney General OAG said on Tuesday it had requested mutual legal assistance from Le...

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sameer sail into quarterfinals; Satwik shines too

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarterfinals of the Toyota Thailand Open after registering straight-game wins but HS Prannoy bowed out of Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.Olympic silver medallist Sindhu e...

Sweden announces further extension of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions

Stockholm Sweden, January 21 ANISputnik The Swedish government on Thursday decided to extend restrictive coronavirus-related measures over the surge in infections, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. Lofven told reporters that the epidemiolo...

Vocal for Local will be extremely potent tool in fight against illicit trade: Vardhan

Noting that healthcare products are one of the most commonly targeted industry for counterfeiters, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said vocal for local will be an extremely potent tool in Indias fight against illicit trade.Address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021