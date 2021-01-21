Asian Paints Q3 profit zooms 62 pc to Rs 1,238 crore

Left Menu
Asian Paints on Thursday reported 62 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 1,238 crore for the October to December quarter.

The company is ranked among top 10 decorative coatings manufacturers globally. Image Credit: ANI

Asian Paints on Thursday reported 62 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 1,238 crore for the October to December quarter. The country's largest paint maker had reported a net profit of Rs 764 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal year (Q3 FY20).

Profit before tax rose by over 60 per cent to Rs 1,697 crore from Rs 1,057 crore in the year-ago period. Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the domestic decorative business delivered 30 per cent volume growth, led by a strong performance in premium and luxury portfolios.

Demand conditions continued to exhibit strong recovery across business segments spread over most regions. "The home decor foray of Asian Paints got a big fillip from a strong performance of the home improvement business. The industrial coatings business delivered a robust performance, particularly in protective coatings and auto businesses which rebounded in a big way, benefited by resurgence in the industrial activity," he said.

Syngle said the company's international business clocked double-digit volume growth, strongly led by good growth in Asia and the Middle East. "Profitability across businesses has been well supported by a good sales mix and some excellent work in cost optimisation and sourcing measures pursued strongly through innovation programmes," he said. (ANI)

