Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL posts consolidated profit at Rs 2,432 crore in Dec quarter

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday it continues to benefit from improving operating and financial leverage with consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,432 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 versus loss of Rs 257 crore in 3Q FY20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:05 IST
JSPL posts consolidated profit at Rs 2,432 crore in Dec quarter
JSPL reported net debt reduction by Rs 3,289 crore during the quarter. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday it continues to benefit from improving operating and financial leverage with consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,432 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 versus loss of Rs 257 crore in 3Q FY20. The strong performance in Indian steel as well as power business in 3Q FY21 helped the company report consolidated gross revenue of Rs 11,704 crore, up 39 per cent year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 4,252 crore as compared to Rs 1,574 crore in 3Q FY20.

"JSPL continues to strengthen its balance sheet with net debt reducing further by Rs 3,289 crore during the quarter (Rs 10,298 crore in 9M FY21)," it said in a statement. As on December 2020, JSPL reported consolidated net debt of Rs 25,621 crore. During 3Q FY21, JSPL standalone reported highest ever steel production volumes (including pig iron) at 1.93 million tonnes (up 20 per cent year-on-year) and sales of 1.87 million tonnes (up 12 per cent year-on-year).

As domestic demand continued to recover, the company raised its sales within India. This was reflected in declining share of exports for JSPL which fell to 21 per cent versus 38 per cent in 2Q FY21. After remaining largely range-bound in the prior quarter, on back of increased raw material prices, 3Q FY21 saw long steel prices rising alongside flat steel prices.

Pellet production increased 3 per cent but external sales reduced to 0.4 million tonnes (down 38 per cent year-on-year) on higher internal consumption as steel volumes continue to ramp up. 3Q FY21 also saw JSPL becoming India's first private company to get the regular supplier status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails.

JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in steel, power and mining sectors. With an investment of 12 billion dollars (about Rs 90,000 crore) across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

British Indian survey finds reluctance in community towards COVID-19 vaccines

Only 56 per cent of British Indians would take a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and women fall within the significantly less likely to be open to a jab over fertility concerns, a new survey by a think tank led by Oxford University expe...

Experts: 15 more days to reach trapped China mine workers

It will take at least 15 more days to get through a massive amount of debris and reach miners already trapped for 11 days since an explosion in a gold mine in eastern China, authorities said Thursday.The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters 1,0...

Biopic to be made on world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

The life journey of Fauja Singh, who is the oldest marathon runner in the world will be made into a biopic titled Fauja. The film will be directed by Bollywood director Omung Kumar B of Mary Kom fame. According to Deadline, the life of the ...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 people, says can't throw eye witness statements into bin

A Delhi court Thursday rejected the bail pleas of three people in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying the eye witnesses statements cannot be thrown into dustbin merely on the bleak allegations that they are planted witnesses.Additional Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021