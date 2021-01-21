Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Tyre's quarterly profit jumps to Rs 230 cr

It had sales of Rs 788 crore, the company said.Besides, the companys subsidiary in Mexico - JK Tornel, continued to perform well, marked by a significant improvement in sales and profitability. The company foresees sustained sales and profitability during the coming period, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:23 IST
JK Tyre's quarterly profit jumps to Rs 230 cr

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 230.46 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 riding on robust sales and aided by favourable foreign exchange fluctuations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 2,769.28 crore as against Rs 2,199.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added.

''For the quarter, exceptional items include favourable foreign exchange fluctuation of Rs 40.18 crore,'' the company said.

Commenting on the performance, JK Tyre & Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said,''JK Tyre turned out an excellent performance in Q3 - in terms of sales and profitability. This was largely driven by the increased demand for passenger, commercial vehicle as well as farm tyres.'' He further said continued focus on improvement in operating efficiencies and reduction in interest costs, contributed to improved profitability.

During the third quarter all the nine plants of the company in India operated at close to 96 per cent capacity utilisation, Singhania said.

Cavendish Industries Ltd, a JK Tyre subsidiary, also achieved capacity utilisation of nearly 95 per cent at its three plants. It had sales of Rs 788 crore, the company said.

''Besides, the company's subsidiary in Mexico - JK Tornel, continued to perform well, marked by a significant improvement in sales and profitability. The company foresees sustained sales and profitability during the coming period,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PSUs must expedite process of setting up urea plant at Namrup in Assam: Gowda

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday asked public sector firms to expedite the process of setting up a urea plant at Namrup in Assam to achieve self-sufficiency in domestic production. Gowda reviewed the progre...

Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case

Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulators interim directions.In addition, the bank has been directed to transfer Rs 158.6...

Maha tops 20-lakh mark with 2,886 new COVID-19 cases; 52 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tallycrossed the 20-lakh mark on Thursday with the addition of2,886 fresh cases, said a state health department official.With the new cases, Maharashtras COVID-19 tally roseto 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached ...

South Africa to pay $5.25 a dose for AstraZeneca vaccine from India's SII

South Africa will pay 5.25 per dose for 1.5 million shots of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India SII, a senior official said on Thursday, more than some wealthier countries are paying.Health department Deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021