Hong Kong considers two-week quarantine for flight crew - SCMP

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:56 IST
Hong Kong is considering ordering flight crew entering the Asian financial hub to quarantine for two weeks, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

All pilots and cabin crew, including local staff, will have to quarantine in a hotel if they stay in Hong Kong for more than two hours, three sources told the newspaper. Hong Kong's Transport and Housing Bureau told Reuters: "In light of the evolving pandemic situation locally and internationally, the government will keep reviewing and refining the arrangements applicable to different categories of exempted persons, including air crew, with reference to all relevant considerations."

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said earlier this week that social distancing measures set to expire this week would be extended to contain infections.

