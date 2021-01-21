IEX Q3 net profit up 40pc at Rs 58 cr

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a nearly 40 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 58.14 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 96.09 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 69.42 crore in the year-ago period.

At its meeting on Thursday, the company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

