Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, Kganyago said during the MPC meeting, two members of the committee preferred a 25 basis point cut and three preferred to hold rates at the current level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:41 IST
Committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum
Kganyago said the meeting of the MPC took place at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 infections had peaked in South Africa and in many other countries. Image Credit: Flickr

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum, Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has announced.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, Kganyago said during the MPC meeting, two members of the committee preferred a 25 basis point cut and three preferred to hold rates at the current level.

In the third quarter of 2020, the South African economy grew by 66.1% quarter on quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised, compared to the Bank's expected 50.3% growth. The growth rate for the full year is now expected to be -7.1%, compared to the contraction of 8.0% expected at the time of the November meeting.

"However, our projection for the 4th quarter of 2020 is expected to be lower than previously forecast. And while lockdown restrictions currently in place are considerably less restrictive than in 2020, we expect growth in the first quarter of 2021 to remain muted," said the Governor.

He said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now expected to grow by 3.6% in 2021 and by 2.4% in 2022; GDP growth of 2.5% is expected in 2023.

Kganyago said the meeting of the MPC took place at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 infections had peaked in South Africa and in many other countries.

"It is expected that these waves of infection will continue until vaccine distribution is widespread and populations develop sufficient immunity to curb virus transmission. Although the virus will continue in new waves, the rollout of vaccines is expected to boost global growth prospects generally. We have therefore revised global growth for 2021 higher."

However, the global distribution of vaccines is likely to be slow, creating an uneven pace of global economic recovery in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had forecast global GDP to have contracted by about 4.4% in 2020 and to expand by 5.2% in 2021.

The Governor said their new forecasts will be released on 26 January 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man sentenced to life term for murdering student taking coaching for medical entrance exam in Kota

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life in jail for murdering a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh who was taking coaching for medical entrance test NEET in Kota in Rajasthan in 2018.The additional district judge o...

There's going to be so much self censorship: Chaitanya Tamhane on making films in current climate

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane on Thursday warned that self censorship might become the norm in the film industry, owing to the growing intolerance against films and shows dealing with topical issues.Instances of backlash and pushbacks to cont...

COVID-19 vaccination: 5,942 people receive shots on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation exercise in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.The number of people vaccinated on ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record highs after Biden bounce

Wall Streets main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021