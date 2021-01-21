Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE acquires market data terminal firm Cogencis

NSE Data Analytics, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange NSE, on Thursday said it has acquired Cogencis Information Services, provider of real-time market data terminals to institutional customers. Cogencis flagship product is Cogencis WorkStation, a real-time market data terminal including financial news.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:55 IST
NSE acquires market data terminal firm Cogencis

NSE Data & Analytics, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it has acquired Cogencis Information Services, provider of real-time market data terminals to institutional customers. However, the financial details of the deal were not disclosed. NSE Data has acquired 100 per cent equity in Cogencis from Samara Capital I Partners Fund Ltd and minority shareholders, including the company's founder, co-founder and an employee welfare trust, the exchange said in a statement. Cogencis' flagship product is Cogencis WorkStation, a real-time market data terminal including financial news. The Cogencis WorkStation provides data on all asset classes including foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, commodities as well as macro-economic data, either generated on its own or aggregated through various sources. As part of the transaction, the news department of Cogencis has been sold to Informist Media Private Ltd. Cogencis has entered into a five-year exclusive commercial arrangement with Informist Media to source the news for the Cogencis WorkStation. As a result, there will be absolute continuity of service to customers of the Cogencis WorkStation, it said. Cogencis news will now be known and available as Informist news on the Cogencis WorkStation. Further, the credit business of Cogencis has been sold to Informist Data and Analytics. Cogencis has an arrangement with Informist Data to continue the provision of a sub-set of the credit product covering all listed companies to users of the Cogencis WorkStation, it added. ''I am delighted to announce this acquisition as NSE Data and Cogencis are two complementary businesses. The business of Cogencis adds to the existing offerings of NSE Data by helping it acquire an additional channel to distribute and disseminate market data and analytical products and solutions,'' said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE. ''The Cogencis product and presence coupled with NSE's brand and analytics capabilities will propel the Cogencis WorkStation to a leading position in the country. It will also deepen our presence in the market and strengthen our position as a financial market infrastructure institution,'' he added. Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, NSE Data, said Cogencis has a strong presence in the fixed income and foreign exchange markets and NSE Data has been working on developing the fixed income analytics market including bond valuations. ''Our focus will be to increase the value proposition for the market participants by leveraging on the strengths and synergies of NSE Data and Cogencis. We will build on the foundations Cogencis has laid and take the value proposition to a different level altogether,'' he added. Cogencis started as CRISIL MarketWire, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ratings agency CRISIL, in October 2001. In January 2007, it morphed into India’s first market data terminal company NewsWire18 Ltd, a company owned 70 per cent by the listed firm TV18. In December 2012, India-focussed, sector-agnostic private equity firm Samara Capital bought out TV18, following which the firm was rechristened as Cogencis.

''I am happy that NSE Data has found value in what the team has built and I am sure the company will create even more value for its customers and its shareholders in the new phase of its journey,'' said Pankaj Aher, founder and CEO of Cogencis. PTI SP ABMABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man sentenced to life term for murdering student taking coaching for medical entrance exam in Kota

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life in jail for murdering a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh who was taking coaching for medical entrance test NEET in Kota in Rajasthan in 2018.The additional district judge o...

There's going to be so much self censorship: Chaitanya Tamhane on making films in current climate

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane on Thursday warned that self censorship might become the norm in the film industry, owing to the growing intolerance against films and shows dealing with topical issues.Instances of backlash and pushbacks to cont...

COVID-19 vaccination: 5,942 people receive shots on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation exercise in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.The number of people vaccinated on ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record highs after Biden bounce

Wall Streets main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021