WTO pledge not to impose export restrictions on food purchased by WFP

"We recognize the critical humanitarian support provided by the World Food Programme, made more urgent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises," the group said in their statement, available here.

WTO | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:09 IST
Discussions regarding export restrictions on food purchases by the WFP have been taking place in the WTO's Committee on Agriculture in Special Session as well as the General Counsel. Image Credit: ANI

A group of nearly 80 WTO members issued a joint statement on 21 January pledging not to impose export restrictions on foodstuffs purchased by the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian aid.

Discussions regarding export restrictions on food purchases by the WFP have been taking place in the WTO's Committee on Agriculture in Special Session as well as the General Counsel.

The WFP is the United Nations agency charged with delivering food assistance in emergencies and combatting hunger.

