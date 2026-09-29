New Zealand Gives NZ$300,000 to Help Developing Countries Build Safer Food Trade

New Zealand has contributed NZ$300,000, approximately CHF140,000, to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), supporting work that helps developing and least-developed countries strengthen food safety and animal and plant health systems. The funding has particular relevance for Pacific Island countries, where New Zealand is backing efforts to build the capacity needed for safe trade and wider market access. For farmers and businesses, stronger systems can make meeting trading requirements more manageable; for consumers, they help protect access to safe and affordable food.

Turning International Standards Into Practical Support

The contribution will support governments and private sector stakeholders in putting sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures into practice, using international standards consistent with the World Trade Organization's SPS Agreement. These measures address food safety and risks to animal and plant health, making them an important part of how countries protect people and agricultural production as goods move across borders. The work includes projects that strengthen regional approaches based on risk and test digital tools that can help trade move safely with fewer delays and lower costs.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the contribution, highlighting its role in helping developing countries implement international standards, improve transparency and expand the use of tools such as ePing and electronic SPS certification. Her message connected those improvements to the everyday costs of trading, explaining that the STDF's work can reduce the time and expense involved in moving goods and create opportunities for farmers, businesses and consumers. The focus brings practical trade improvements together with the health protections that give countries confidence in the products entering their markets.

Pacific Partners Receive Particular Attention

Vangelis Vitalis, Deputy Secretary, Trade and Economic, at New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said the country was pleased to support the STDF's work, particularly its engagement with Pacific Island countries. He linked strong SPS systems, greater transparency and effective implementation of international standards to more resilient economies, expanded trade opportunities and sustainable development. That regional emphasis gives the contribution a clear connection to New Zealand's neighbours and their efforts to strengthen food safety and agricultural health capacity.

The funding expands opportunities for New Zealand to share its SPS expertise through the partnership and support innovative solutions that can be tested, adapted and used more widely. Governments and businesses in developing countries are central to that work, with benefits extending to private sector stakeholders and consumers globally. The STDF describes this shared value as a triple win for consumers, governments and businesses: stronger protection and trading capacity in developing economies can support food security and access to safe, affordable food across international markets.

A Global Partnership With More Than 275 Funded Initiatives

The STDF brings together organizations working across trade, agriculture and health to strengthen SPS capacity in developing and least-developed countries. Its founding partners are the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the WTO, which hosts and manages the partnership. Since its creation, the STDF has funded more than 275 projects and project preparation grants, helping countries test, expand and share effective SPS approaches.

The partnership's activities contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals through safe and inclusive trade, sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, food security and resilience to climate change. New Zealand's contribution supports that broader work by helping countries develop the systems and practical knowledge needed to protect health and participate more effectively in international trade.