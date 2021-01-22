Left Menu
Ace Group Organises Friendly Cricket Tournament to Motivate its Channel Partners

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary said, The objective of the cricket tournament organised by us has been to reenergise the go getter spirit among our teams. Established in 2010, Ace Group has completed projects covering an area of 8.5 million sq. Ace Group has also established a series of milestone commercial projects including City Square and Ace Studio.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:34 IST
Saluting the true spirit of sportsmanship and to increase the level of competitiveness among its channel partners Ace Group organised the mega cricket tournament by the name of Divino Premier League at Noida Stadium located at Sector- 21 A, NoidaDelhi, India (NewsVoir)With an aim to motivate and increase the level of competitiveness and to promote team spirit among its channel partners, NCR-based realty major Ace Group organised a 4-day mega cricket tournament by the name of Divino Premier League at Noida Stadium located at Sector - 21A, Noida. The one-of-a-kind cricket tournament was witnessed by a boisterous cheering crowd which also included a host of dignitaries of Utter Pradesh, among others. The cricket league turned out to be a rare recreational activity which brought even the management team on a single platform striving to achieve a common goal. The spectacular event got kick-started with the greetings of Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Ace Group. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary said, “The objective of the cricket tournament organised by us has been to reenergise the go getter spirit among our teams. Since the onset of the pandemic the real estate sector has passed through one of the toughest periods, but now it’s time to bounce back faster and turn the New Year into an exciting opportunity for business growth.” The exciting cricketing extravaganza will culminate into a gala party where the management and the brokers will have one-to-one interaction to discuss the future prospects of business and the upcoming opportunities. Established in 2010, Ace Group has completed projects covering an area of 8.5 million sq. ft (approx 8 lakh sq. mtr.) while another 12.8 million sq. ft. (approx 12 Lac sq. mtr.) are under construction. Among its completed residential projects include Ace Platinum, Ace City, Ace Aspire and Ace Golfshire, all of which have gained considerable customer attention. Ace Group has also established a series of milestone commercial projects including City Square and Ace Studio. Ace Parkway, Ace Divino and Ace Medley Avenue, among others, are currently underway. Image 1: Ace CMD Mr. Ajay Chaudhary together with the winning team Ace Lions Image 2: Ace Tigers team from intra Ace Tournament PWRPWR

