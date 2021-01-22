Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon reports 17 pc dip in Q3 net profit at Rs 169 cr

Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd has reported 17 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 169 crore during the quarter ended December while the company's topline grew by 7 per cent to Rs 1,879 crore.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:52 IST
Biocon reports 17 pc dip in Q3 net profit at Rs 169 cr
Growth in research services and biosimilar business segments led to higher revenues.. Image Credit: ANI

Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd has reported 17 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 169 crore during the quarter ended December while the company's topline grew by 7 per cent to Rs 1,879 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 203 crore and revenues of Rs 1,753 crore in Q3 FY20.

Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the consolidated revenue for Q3 FY21 was driven by 13 per cent growth in research services and 11 per cent in biosimilar business segments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 427 crore with core EBITDA margins at 31 per cent.

"2020 has been one of the most challenging years for the world with an unprecedented pandemic impact on the global economy," said Mazumdar-Shaw. "We continue to face headwinds across operational, regulatory and commercial functions which have been deterrents to our planned market expansion. However, we expect normalisation by next fiscal," she added.

Mazumdar-Shaw said the two recent investments of 225 million dollars in Biocon Biologics by Goldman Sachs and ADQ endorse the value creation of company's biosimilars business. "These investments augur well for our business and will enable us to invest in expanding our research and manufacturing capacities across segments," she said.

The recent launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the United States as well as approvals in Most of the World (MoW) markets for Insulin Aspart, Bevacizumab and Trastuzumab biosimilars will also pave the way for expanding our business in future, added Mazumdar-Shaw. At 10:35 am, Biocon's stock was trading 8.3 per cent lower at Rs 405.25 on BSE Ltd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds more light on role played by immune system's T cells against coronavirus

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found that people with severe COVID-19 are left with more of the immune systems protective memory T cells needed for fighting reinfection with the novel coronavirus.The study, published in th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on optimism about Biden stimulus plan

The SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery. The Dow was also poised for a ...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down, the company confirmed on Friday.In a blog ...

Kerala HC grants bail to woman accused of sexually abusing her minor son

Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to a 35-year-old woman who was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing her minor son. The police had on December 28 arrested the woman who is a native of Kadakkavoor in Thiruvanan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021