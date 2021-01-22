Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana road accident: Toll rises to nine

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:20 IST
Telangana road accident: Toll rises to nine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

(Eds: Minor edit in second para) Nalgonda (Telangana), Jan 22 (PTI): The death tollrose to nine in a Telangana road accident involving women farmlabourers, with two more succumbing while undergoingtreatment, police said on Friday.

Police had said that six women farm workers were amongseven people killed and over 10 injured when a jam-packedautorickshaw and a container truck collided head-on on ahighway in the district on Thursday.

''Two more women died while undergoing treatment and 11others are being treated inhospital,'' a police official said.

The official further said the truck driver who is nowin custody was found to be in an inebriated condition when theincident happened.

The other deceased was the driver of the bigger sizedauto which was carrying 20 people. Except the driver, all ofthem were women farm labourers returning home from work, atthe time of the mishap at Angadipeta, about 70 kms from here,on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway.

The truck hit the auto while trying to overtakeanother vehicleresulting in a head-on collision.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shockover the accident.

He instructed the medical officers to give the besttreatment to those injured and hospitalised, an officialrelease said in Hyderabad.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of thedead.PTI GDK SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds more light on role played by immune system's T cells against coronavirus

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found that people with severe COVID-19 are left with more of the immune systems protective memory T cells needed for fighting reinfection with the novel coronavirus.The study, published in th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on optimism about Biden stimulus plan

The SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery. The Dow was also poised for a ...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down, the company confirmed on Friday.In a blog ...

Kerala HC grants bail to woman accused of sexually abusing her minor son

Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to a 35-year-old woman who was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing her minor son. The police had on December 28 arrested the woman who is a native of Kadakkavoor in Thiruvanan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021