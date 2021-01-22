4 killed in road accident in Punjab

Four people, including a three-year-old child, were killed when their car collided head-on with a private bus in Talwara, about 70 km from here, on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sushil (20), his brother Kuldeep (21) and his nephew Aryan (3) and Sarbjit Singh (23), all residents of Talwara's Roli village, they said.

The car was going to Talwara, while the bus was heading towards Mukerian when the collision took place, the police said.

The bus driver and the conductor fled the scene, leaving behind their vehicle, they said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at a local hospital here, they said.

