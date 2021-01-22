Simplilearn Wins Fourth Consecutive EC-Council Global Award

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has been awarded the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award (Enterprise) for 2020, as announced at the EC-Council Global Awards event. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company is winning an EC-Council Global award. This award honors those training centers that have been most successful in contributing to the information security community by providing comprehensive and cutting-edge certification programs for cybersecurity professionals and aspirants throughout the year.

The EC Council selected this year's winners from an extensive training partner network spanning across 145 countries and a large pool of Certified EC-Council Instructors. After evaluating the candidates by the EC-Council awards committee's stringent criteria, the committee chose the best from each category. For more than a decade, the EC-Council's Circle of Excellence Awards program has honored training companies and enterprises in cybersecurity and other internet-related industries. The council employs numerous industry experts, training partners, and expert instructors on its annual awards board in its selection process. The EC-Council chose Simplilearn from among hundreds of training centers worldwide, including a large pool of Certified EC-Council Instructors. Speaking about the achievement, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, stated, ''We are greatly delighted and honored to have been chosen as the winner of the 2020 EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award (Enterprise), yet another EC-Council Global award win, now for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time overall since 2014. At Simplilearn, all programs are delivered through an online Bootcamp approach that combines the best aspects of self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global learning assistance. We will continue to offer new courses on the highest demand skills, including cybersecurity, to enhance the knowledge and skills of professionals in this crucial industry.'' Previously, Simplilearn has received the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award in 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2014, and the Best Newcomer award in 2013. This award adds to the company's other recent honors that include the 2020 and 2019 Stevie Awards for Customer Service Success and Innovation in Customer Service Management along with Training Industry Magazine's 2020, 2019, and 2018 Top 20 Online Learning Library awards and 2020 Top 20 IT Training Company Award.

About SimplilearnSimplilearn is the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital skills training, focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing with Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success, and recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

