Maha: Four held for forging postal scheme certificates

The Navi Mumbai police havearrested four persons, including a suspended postmaster, forallegedly procuring loans from banks using fake certificatesof postal saving schemes, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday laid atrap at HDFC bank in Panvel and nabbed two of the accused, whocame there with two fake Kisan Vikap Patras (KVP) and sevenNational Savings Certificates (NSCs), deputy commissioner ofpolice zone-II Shivraj Patil said.

Further probe and interrogation led to the arrest oftwo more accused in the case, the official said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) among otherprovisions of the IPC has been registered against them withthe Panvel town police station, it was stated.

The accused have been identified as Babarao GaneshraoChavan from Nanded, Kharghar residents Suprabhat MallaprasadSingh and Sanjaykumar Ayodya Prasad and Dinesh Ranganath Upadeof Mumbai.

According to the police, Chavan was a suspendedpostmaster who had knowledge of savings certificates and heallegedly prepared fake documents with the help of the otherthree accused and used these to get loans from banks.

The police have seized certificates and cars totallyvalued at over Rs 5 crore, an official said, adding thatfurther probe is underway to see if there are other personsinvolved in the fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)