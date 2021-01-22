DICV and Motherson Group unveil 'BSafe Express' for vaccine transportation

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI): Commercial vehicle manufacturerDaimler India Commercial Vehicles on Friday unveiled'BSafeExpress' in association with the Motherson Group forsafe transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The BSafeExpress, a specialised truck, isdesigned for the safe transportation of the COVID-19 vaccinethat can even deliver the vaccines even in 'most remote'destinations.

''Equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity,the BSafe Express uses newly developed refrigeration unitsthat ensure the temperature and stability of the vaccines isaccurately monitored and maintained at all stages ofdelivery,'' a company statement said.

Commenting on the initiative, Daimler IndiaCommercial Vehicles MD, Satyakam Arya said, ''the combinationof a strong, reliable chassis with a lightweight insulatedreefer and state-of-the-art connectivity device makesBharatBenz BSafe Express the perfect solution to the cold-chain infrastructure challenge.'' On the association with DICV, Motherson Groupchairman, Vivek Chaand said ''Our innovative and integratedproduct enables temperature control and tamper monitoringwhich are critical to ensure effective distribution of theCOVID vaccine across India.'' According to him, the Motherson Group'srefrigerated container or the reefer has been made from glassreinforced plastic 'XPS Foam' and the container can beassembled locally.

With purpose built sensors integrated in thecontainer, fleet managers can monitor temperature, humidity,on a real time basis.

The reefer is mounted on BharatBenz 2823Rchassis, and ensures maximum uptime and faster turn around.

Paired with BharatBenz's 'truck connect' telematicsplatform, vaccine distributors would be able to track both thevehicle and the cargo, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)