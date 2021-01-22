Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors offers refrigerated trucks for COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:15 IST
Tata Motors offers refrigerated trucks for COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it is offering refrigerated trucks for smooth rollout of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

To ensure reliable, safe and speedy transportation of the vaccines, the new range of vehicles has been designed and engineered as per the temperature, volume and weight requirements. The vehicles are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit the diverse needs, Tata Motors said in a statement.

''These vaccine trucks and vans are available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchase,'' it added.

Tata Motors said it has tied up with leading reefer (refrigerated load body) manufacturers of the country, furthering its preparation of offering ready-to-use reefers and insulated vaccine vans.

The refrigerated trucks are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit the diverse needs, in intermediate commercial vehicle and medium commercial vehicle segments, besides small commercial vehicle and pick-up range, to facilitate last-mile and for rural transportation of vaccines.

''We are pleased to extend support as the nation readies to rollout the first phase of the vaccination, contributing for the safe and speedy distribution of vaccines across the country,'' Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said.

He further said,''By staying mindful of government regulations and vaccination manufacturer needs, our range of superior products endeavour to contribute towards the vision of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'' PTI RKL ANUANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Those supporting farmer protests being vilified: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the registration of a case against party leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.Sirsa was booked by the Delhi Police on Thursday ...

Migrants must include in COVID-19 vaccination programmes: UN rights experts

UN human rights experts today called on States to ensure migrants are included in national COVID-19 vaccination programmes, which must offer equitable access for all.The pandemic has highlighted how now, more than ever, none of us will be s...

As COVID-19 cases rise, Portugal's hospitals face 'war-like' pressure

Portugal is running out of hospital beds across the public and private sectors, the head of its private hospital association said as the daily COVID-19 death toll reached a record high on Friday for the fifth day in a row. The country of 10...

EU Commission investigated over secrecy of COVID-19 contracts

The European Ombudsman said on Friday it was investigating the secrecy with which the European Unions executive is handling COVID-19 vaccine supply contracts.The EU has spent about 2.5 billion euros 3 billion on downpayments to secure nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021