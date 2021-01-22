Leopard critically injured after being run over by goods train in Rajasthan’s Bundi

A leopard was critically injured when it was run over by a goods train in Rajasthan's Bundi district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Bundi-Chittor railway track near Bheemlat tunnel at pole number 61-62 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

Railway traffic was halted on the track for over 6 hours till Friday morning due to the incident, the officials said.

The leopardess, which is two-and-half-year-old, suffered injuries in one of its forelimbs and a deep wound on the head, while the tail was separated from the body.

The railway guards informed us about the incident at around 2 am and a forest team reached the spot early in the morning, Bundi forest ranger Rajendra Vijay said.

The animal reportedly was run over by the train at around 1.15 am, he added.

It was taken to Abheda Biological Park in Kota where it was operated upon, Vijay said. But the doctors at the facility said the condition of the animal is "very very critical".

The leopard was found in a state of coma when it was brought to the park, Dr Vilasrao Gulhane, who operated the animal, said.

The wounds were treated, however, the condition of the animal is "very very critical" and chances of its survival are "very dim" as some parts were cut off the body and it was bleeding profusely leading to heavy blood loss, Vilasrao said.

Besides, there are internal damages and injuries, including severe damage to the brain, he added.

"We are in a wait and watch mode and the animal has been placed properly under the treatment," Vilasrao said.

The wildlife enthusiasts have expressed concern over the incident alleging the railways as well as the forest department were responsible for the incident.

"The safety walls in the forest area near the railway track should be erected so that animals cannot cross onto the railway track from the forest," said Prathvi Singh Rajawat, a wildlife enthusiast.

In view of the safety of the injured animal lying on the track, the movement of trains was halted on Bundi-Chittor railway track and it remained suspended till about 6.30 am, said senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Railways (Kota), Ajay Kumar Pal said.

Mostly goods trains, except a few passenger trains, move on the Bundi-Chittor railway track, he added. PTI Corr AQSAQS

