Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns

Yellen's nomination was approved 26-0 in the evenly split committee, with concerns expressed by Republicans about President Joe Biden's ambitious plans for massive coronavirus relief spending, infrastructure investment and tax hikes failing to sway them against the former Federal Reserve chair. "There is no question she is qualified for this role," said fiscal conservative Republican Senator James Lankford, noting that he has policy disagreements with Yellen.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies. Yellen's nomination was approved 26-0 in the evenly split committee, with concerns expressed by Republicans about President Joe Biden's ambitious plans for massive coronavirus relief spending, infrastructure investment and tax hikes failing to sway them against the former Federal Reserve chair.

"There is no question she is qualified for this role," said fiscal conservative Republican Senator James Lankford, noting that he has policy disagreements with Yellen. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and has pledged to invest https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-biden/biden-climate-plan-would-spend-2-trillion-in-bid-to-boost-economy-idUSKCN24F20 $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research to boost American competitiveness.

Republicans are expressing concerns over its price tag and increased debt in a return to fiscal conservatism after running up deficits with the 2017 tax cuts and nearly $5 trillion in coronavirus spending last year under former Republican President Donald Trump. Yellen's Republican predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, was not confirmed until three weeks after Trump's inauguration, and then by a 53-47 nearly party-line vote in a Republican-controlled Senate.

Senate aides have said the committee vote could pave the way for a full Senate confirmation vote later in the day on Friday. CONCERNING COMMENTS

Yellen's confirmation hearing on Tuesday highlighted some Republican lawmakers' concerns about her role in executing Biden's economic policies, including a bigger federal debt burden and repealing parts of their signature 2017 tax cuts. Yellen told senators they needed to "act big" on the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package or risk a longer recession and long-term economic scarring, job and revenue losses.

Her remarks represent a new attitude toward government debt among some economists and policy-makers: Focus on the interest rate being paid and the returns it will generate, rather than the overall amount borrowed. In recent months, Treasury's interest outlays have fallen from pre-pandemic levels due to lower rates. In written answers to senators' questions, Yellen said she would study raising tax rates for "pass-through" small businesses including sole proprietorships, imposing a new minimum corporate tax and raising capital gains taxes on the wealthy. She also endorsed an effective carbon pricing system and financial regulation to combat systemic risks from climate change.

With Yellen still awaiting confirmation, the Biden administration on Wednesday named Andy Baukol, a longtime career international finance official, as acting Treasury secretary. A confirmation hearing for Deputy Treasury Secretary nominee Wally Adeyemo has not yet been scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari sign first female driver to their academy

Ferrari announced 16-year-old Dutch go-karter Maya Weug on Friday as the first female member of the Formula One teams driver academy. Weug, the winner of a five-day scouting camp at the Italian teams Maranello headquarters and Fiorano test ...

12,944 get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana on Friday

The COVID-19 vaccine wasadministered to 12,944 healthcare personnel in Telangana onFriday as the cumulative tally of those immunised crossed theone lakh mark, Health department officials said.The total number of personnel planned to be vacc...

FACTBOX-Eight unusual places being used as COVID-19 vaccination centres

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As countries around the world roll out mass COVID-19 vaccination programmes, large public spaces from ice rinks to cathedrals are being repurposed as makeshift inoculation hubs.Here ...

Maduro sent letter to Iran's Leader accrediting US fugitive

A Colombian businessman was carrying a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accrediting him to Irans supreme leader when he was arrested on a US warrant last year, according to a new court filing in a politically charged corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021