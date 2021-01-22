Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

Indias a true friend using its pharma to help the global community, the US State Departments account for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted on Friday.Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives have received Indias COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance in sync with its Neighbourhood First policy.India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to its frontline health workers across the country.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:03 IST
India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India ''a true friend'' who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.

''We applaud India's role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccine began with Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community," the US State Department's account for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted on Friday.

Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives have received India's COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance in sync with its ''Neighbourhood First'' policy.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to its frontline health workers across the country. India has sent 150,000 doses of Covisheild vaccine to Bhutan and 100,000 doses to the Maldives, while over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Bangladesh and 1 million doses to Nepal.

In keeping with India's stated commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID-19 pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles began from January 20. Sri Lanka has approved emergency use India's of Covishield vaccine which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Supply of immunisation doses to Afghanistan are pending approval from the host nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said, in an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. "This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under GAVI's Covax facility to developing countries," the MEA had said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Mexico calls for DEA internal probe of 'fabricated' case against minister

Mexico said on Friday the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration should carry out an internal investigation into the conduct of its case against a former defense minister, in a new test of bilateral ties with U.S. President Joe Bidens governm...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...

Contribute towards development of new, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Jammu Kashmir: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards development of new and Aatmanirbhar Jammu and Kashmir.He also said youth is the agent of change and with transformation of youngsters into knowledg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021